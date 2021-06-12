Home Economy 60 million doses of J&J vaccine wasted by an American factory

Jun 12, 2021 0 Comments
Control trials in March already revealed that 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been wasted at the plant, which is managed by partner Emergent Bio Solutions.

“Several batches” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid 19 vaccine, manufactured at the Baltimore plant, had to stop production several weeks ago, U.S. health officials said Friday.

According to the New York Times, This result is about 60 million volumes.

In addition to the “J&J” vaccine, it was also manufactured in AstraZeneca, and the products that enter the second mix are mistakenly mixed with the first, contaminating these 15 million doses that make them unusable. They never left the factory to distribute, they promised the authorities at the time.

Green light for two places only

The U.S. Medicines Agency (FDA) then sent experts to the site and inspected the premises and the remaining quantities.

On Friday, the agency finally gave the green light to “two batches” of Johnson & Johnson vaccines manufactured at the plant that could be “exported to the United States or overseas.” This equates to 10 million volumes, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.

On the contrary, he said, “the FDA has determined that many places cannot be used.” According to the New York Times, this is a 60 million dose, for which the company announced that they should be discarded.

“A lot of supplements are under review,” the FDA said.

Aimed at poor countries

Production of the Astrogenega solution has been permanently withdrawn from the plant, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been suspended there pending a decision by health officials.

The FDA said Friday it was “not yet ready” to resume production there and would “continue to work on issues there” with Johnson & Johnson and officials at Emerging Bio Solutions.

In addition, at least 60 million sizes of Astrogenega produced at this plant are still waiting to send green light from FDA. A total of 80 million doses are expected to be delivered by the end of June, and the U.S. administration has promised to donate these amounts to vulnerable countries, mostly via the Kovacs sharing device.

