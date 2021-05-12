Home Economy Volkswagen is moving towards autonomous driving

Volkswagen is moving towards autonomous driving

May 12, 2021 0 Comments
The manufacturer has released its future van plan called ID. Buzz AD, which enters service in 2025.

Its circular shape resembles the shape of the famous Volkswagen Combi. But the vehicle that the manufacturer has been preparing for commercial service since 2025 is rather in the future. Called ID. Buzz AD – Similar to Autonomous Driving – This van will be the first autonomous vehicle introduced by the Volkswagen team. It will be fitted with a Level 4 autonomous driving system, i.e. without driver interference, designed by Pittsburgh-based American company Arco AI, in which Volkswagen and Ford have invested $ 2.6 billion. Last year.

Also read:After resisting in 2020, Volkswagen is betting on electricity

The German manufacturer has already released an all-electric version of the van, which will go on sale next year. At this time, the team aims to take the next phase with the electric and autonomous version by loading passengers or goods and making deliveries in the city. In a few weeks, this cable, equipped with numerous sensors (radars, cameras, etc.) will be on the roads near Munich Airport.

