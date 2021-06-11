Jeff Bezos dreams of sending humanity into space

InvestigationOn Saturday, June 12, the founder of Amazon is bidding for a spot on the Rocket, which will carry the first tourists at zero gravity in July, in which he wants to walk himself. His great plan was to eventually create colonies in space. But the millionaire faces competition from another aerospace entrepreneur, Elon Musk.

“The earth is no longer big. Humanity is great. (…) The demand for energy is always increasing. Improving energy efficiency will not solve this problem (R). If you take the current requirement, Nevada can cover it all with solar panels and fill it. (…) But, in two hundred years, the entire planet’s surface will have to be covered. That will not happen. “

Created by Blue Origin in May 2019 and shown by its founder Jeff Bezos is the artist’s idea for a space colony. Screenshot YouTube / Blue Origin

The author of this innocent accusation is not a serious environmental activist. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, launched on May 9, 2019 An excellent presentation, alone on stage, with an eye on the teleprompter. Entrepreneurs have not come to an end, it is even logically necessary to want to save the planet, reduce or reduce energy consumption. “We have a choice. Do we like stagnation and ration? Or do we want agility and growth? It’s an easy choice.” He says he rejects that notion “Our grandchildren can live worse lives than us”. But what does Jeff Bezos propose? To go into space. “If we come around the solar system, we have unlimited resources for all of our daily activities.”

Jeff Bezos is very serious. That day, at the Washington Convention Center, he released to the press a prototype of a small volume aimed at landing on the moon. And on Saturday, June 12, he bids for a spot on the rocket, which is set to take on the first astronauts in history on July 20. He himself Announced that he wanted to be a part of the trip, with his little brother Mark. On July 5, when he left his position as CEO of Amazon, the e-commerce company he founded, one of the activities the world’s richest man wanted to dedicate himself to was space. He named his space agency Blue Origin to commemorate tomorrow that humans came from the “blue planet.”

“It would be an incredible civilization”

Mr. What does it mean when Bezos talks about living and working in space? On May 9, 2019, he set his best design: he has a dream “Trillion Humans” And “A thousand Mozarts, a thousand Einsteins, a thousand da Vinci.” “It would be an incredible civilization”, He is delighted. Where do people live? In “Space Colonies” From “Several kilometers long”, It floats in orbit and “Can each accommodate a million or more people?” Mr. Bezos. March charts behind him. From the Midwest is an old wooded barn, a beautiful university, in an imaginary green valley, crossed by an ultramodern railroad, and far away by skyscrapers. A glass roof covers the landscape, with its horizon curved as far as the eye can see.

