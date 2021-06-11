Artificial intelligence tells us who we want

Internet methods seek to predict what we want about everything from music to movies, purchases and news. These methods are based on our research behavior and how it differs from others.

Web Conference 2021 states that external behavior does not always reflect reality and true desires. So researchers from Denmark and Finland tried to “penetrate” the human subconscious. To this end, they developed a mechanism capable of predicting convenient faces for us to appear on a computer screen. This algorithm, like others, is based on a person’s brain function and information obtained from others.

From the numerous images of humans appearing on the screen, the researchers asked participants to find the most attractive image in them, and during the process the researchers used electroencephalographic tools to study their brain function. The researchers used this information to teach AI how to distinguish when looking at a person’s comfortable faces and when looking at multiple images from their function. Another machine learning method used data from additional photos to determine which faces would be attractive to subscribers in photos of unknown individuals.

Artificial intelligence that knows the desires of the person in question appears to be scary, and if this technology is used in real life, anyone can easily sell unwanted items because each person will be provided with different ads.

But on the other hand, these methods give us the possibility that human beings can learn about themselves and their true tendencies and desires. This is because people or most of them sometimes hide their preferences even from themselves and follow accepted social norms.

Keith Davis of the University of Helsinki considers this work to be a step into a new era, which may be called “cognitive technology” that combines information technology and neuroscience.

According to researchers, it will take ten years for the technology to become convenient and accessible to all. A trusted system must also be put in place to protect personal information.

Source: Vesti. Sequence