Home Technology Peering through a transparent laptop into a sci-fi future

Peering through a transparent laptop into a sci-fi future

Feb 26, 2024 0 Comments

Lenovo Unveils New Concept Device ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop at Mobile World Congress

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Lenovo has unveiled an innovative new concept device called the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. The laptop features a 17.3-inch notebook with a bezel-less MicroLED display that offers up to 55 percent transparency. This unique feature allows the screen to be either opaque or transparent depending on pixel settings, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

One of the standout features of the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is its AI object recognition technology, which enables the device to identify items placed behind the laptop. This technology is designed to appeal to digital artists, with a completely flat touch keyboard that also doubles as a drawing tablet.

Despite its impressive features, Lenovo acknowledges that there are challenges with the resolution and usability of the device, emphasizing that it is still a work-in-progress prototype. The company has stated that it does not plan to release the Transparent Display Laptop as a consumer device. However, Lenovo hopes to incorporate the technologies seen in the device into future laptops within the next five years.

Overall, the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop represents an exciting glimpse into the future of laptop technology. With its innovative design and cutting-edge features, it is sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

See also  Central allows to run credit and savings services through mobile wallet

You May Also Like

Audio and video calls now available to non-Premium subscribers

Apple adopts post-quantum cryptography to enhance iMessage security in iOS 17.4

Google halts Geminis image tool for people amidst backlash against woke culture

Apple Sports App Launches with Scores and Betting Odds

New FUJIFILM X100VI Camera Revealed with IBIS, Internal ND, 6.2K, 4K 60P, 10-bit Capture

Rice is not included in Apples official guidance for a wet phone

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *