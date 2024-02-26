Peering through a transparent laptop into a sci-fi future

Lenovo Unveils New Concept Device ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop at Mobile World Congress

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Lenovo has unveiled an innovative new concept device called the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop. The laptop features a 17.3-inch notebook with a bezel-less MicroLED display that offers up to 55 percent transparency. This unique feature allows the screen to be either opaque or transparent depending on pixel settings, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

One of the standout features of the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is its AI object recognition technology, which enables the device to identify items placed behind the laptop. This technology is designed to appeal to digital artists, with a completely flat touch keyboard that also doubles as a drawing tablet.

Despite its impressive features, Lenovo acknowledges that there are challenges with the resolution and usability of the device, emphasizing that it is still a work-in-progress prototype. The company has stated that it does not plan to release the Transparent Display Laptop as a consumer device. However, Lenovo hopes to incorporate the technologies seen in the device into future laptops within the next five years.

Overall, the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop represents an exciting glimpse into the future of laptop technology. With its innovative design and cutting-edge features, it is sure to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.