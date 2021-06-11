A BCG partner takes the lead in strategy

details Concise June 11, 2021

In Belgium Partner Boston Consulting Group (PCG), Alexander Drummond, Managing Director, Payments and Retail Banking Expert, New York Office, will join American Express on July 6th.

He was appointed Chief Strategic Officer and a member of the Executive Committee. This is it Advertising Stephen J. Jr., CEO of all American employees who specialize in payment methods. Square.

« Alex’s expertise will help you identify and invest in emerging trends and paypoints and opportunities in its vicinity. In his new role, he will work closely with the EC and me to continue the evolution of our medium and long-term strategy to grow our organization, expand our capabilities and improve our position. The CEO of American Express, the world’s leading provider of non-bank cards, pointed out.

In P.C.G. Alexander Drummond, who has been a consultant in Brussels (2009-2013) since 2009, joined the New York office in 2013: first, before becoming project chief, then principal (2014-2018), partner and managing director, North American leader payroll training P.C.G. And a member of the Global Payment Management Committee.

Alexander Drummond holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Louvain (2004) Catholic University and an MBA from INSEAD Singapore (2009). He started at a Belgian telecommunications company in Belgium, then before joining the Bull P.C.G..

Initially a medical graduate working in the pharmaceutical field, his wife Helen Drummond “gave up” everything to become a writer. He published his first novel last summer, Location taken, The story of a strategic consultant who did not manage to combine his work with a high book consultant and a stable emotional life. One way to say that couples and strategic advice do not mix well… (read our article again here).