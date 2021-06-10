The 3D printed rocket is 66 m high and fully reusable

United StatesRelative Space introduced a new two-stage rocket design that could carry 20,000 kg of cargo into low Earth orbit.

Design of the Terron R two-stage rocket in relative space. Image: Relative location.

Relativity Space, a startup based in Southern California, released details of a new two-stage rocket model, the Terron R, on June 8. Terron R will help fulfill alien targets, including sending humans to Mars.

The Terron R is a big step in power and performance from the two-stage rocket Terron 1 planned to be launched into space later this year. A company spokesman said there were 9 customers who had signed a contract to ship goods to Terron 1.

Terron 1 is 35 m high, 2.3 m wide and can carry up to 1,250 kg of cargo in low Earth orbit. The first stage is powered by nine ion 1 engines of relative space, with the upper stage having a vacuum-optimized ion engine.

Engines use liquid oxygen and methane as fuel. They are 3D printed just like the rest of the rocket. Representatives of the company say that this production strategy allows to build rockets with one hundredth of the relative space compared to competitors and to produce a complete rocket within 60 days.

The Terron R is scheduled to launch into space in 2024 for the first time. Like the Terron 1, it will launch from a launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida. The Terron R is 66 m high, 4.9 m wide, and can carry cargo weighing over 20,000 kg into low Earth orbit. The first site is equipped with 7 Aion R engines – the powerful “brother” of Aion 1. Upstairs will be a vacuum ion engine similar to the Terron 1.

Terron R’s capability is close to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket – the forerunner of reusable rockets. The first phase of the Falcon 9 landed back on Earth after the satellite was launched into orbit. For example, last month, the B1051 impulse level set its 10th landing record, but the relativistic spacecraft aims to advance further with the Terron R. The entire rocket – first-level, secondary and defense shell defense – will all be reused.

“There is an organic relationship between 3D printing and reuse. It gives us a huge advantage to design a fully reusable rocket,” said scientist and engineer Tim Ellis. Shared by co-founder and CEO of Relative Space.

