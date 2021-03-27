‘Heartbeat’ to Earth! Is this an event that affects human behavior? | Earth | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

How many people know that the earth has a ‘heartbeat’ and that it affects even human nature? About 50 lightning strikes the earth every second. The continuous flow of lightning causes an electromagnetic field of short wavelength. These movements are what Schumann Mottoli calls the heartbeat of the earth.

This phenomenon came to the attention of the scientific community in the 1960s. The finding is that energy waves occur at a frequency of approximately 7.83 Hz. The event was named Schumann Motoli in memory of the German physicist Winfried Otto Schumann.

These electromagnetic motions are more or less due to changes in the ionosphere that are part of the Earth’s atmosphere. This is the atmospheric area, which increases and decreases in size as it absorbs energy from the sun. The ionosphere is thin at night and thick during the day. Increasing lightning efficiency in areas considered to be lightning hotspots also causes fluctuations in the Earth’s heart rate.

Previous studies have shown that this heartbeat can also affect human behavior. A 2006 study found that our brain movements and the Earth’s heart rate were in the range of about 6 Hz to 16 Hz. In 2016, another comprehensive study was conducted by the Behavioral Neurology Laboratory at Laurent University in Canada. Of these, 184 individuals were continuously surveyed for approximately three and a half years. This study highlights the similarities between the electromagnetic waves in the human brain and the earth’s heartbeat.

Some have even compared the 7.83 Hz waves, which are considered to be the heartbeat of the earth, to human hypnosis, meditation and even growth hormone in humans. However, to date there is no scientific evidence. There are those who believe that the earth’s heartbeat can affect human consciousness as well. Let us set aside such confusing observations for the time being. Especially until science finds evidence for it.

