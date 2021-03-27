Home Technology ‘Heartbeat’ to Earth! Is this an event that affects human behavior? | Earth | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

‘Heartbeat’ to Earth! Is this an event that affects human behavior? | Earth | Location | Technology | Science | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

Mar 27, 2021 0 Comments
schumann-resonances

How many people know that the earth has a ‘heartbeat’ and that it affects even human nature? About 50 lightning strikes the earth every second. The continuous flow of lightning causes an electromagnetic field of short wavelength. These movements are what Schumann Mottoli calls the heartbeat of the earth.

This phenomenon came to the attention of the scientific community in the 1960s. The finding is that energy waves occur at a frequency of approximately 7.83 Hz. The event was named Schumann Motoli in memory of the German physicist Winfried Otto Schumann.

These electromagnetic motions are more or less due to changes in the ionosphere that are part of the Earth’s atmosphere. This is the atmospheric area, which increases and decreases in size as it absorbs energy from the sun. The ionosphere is thin at night and thick during the day. Increasing lightning efficiency in areas considered to be lightning hotspots also causes fluctuations in the Earth’s heart rate.

Previous studies have shown that this heartbeat can also affect human behavior. A 2006 study found that our brain movements and the Earth’s heart rate were in the range of about 6 Hz to 16 Hz. In 2016, another comprehensive study was conducted by the Behavioral Neurology Laboratory at Laurent University in Canada. Of these, 184 individuals were continuously surveyed for approximately three and a half years. This study highlights the similarities between the electromagnetic waves in the human brain and the earth’s heartbeat.

Some have even compared the 7.83 Hz waves, which are considered to be the heartbeat of the earth, to human hypnosis, meditation and even growth hormone in humans. However, to date there is no scientific evidence. There are those who believe that the earth’s heartbeat can affect human consciousness as well. Let us set aside such confusing observations for the time being. Especially until science finds evidence for it.

READ  Bitcoin (BTC) is creating a new ATH! These two altcoins will rise in Crypto Insiders

English Summary: Earth has a ‘heart rate’ of 7.83 Hz, and this can affect human behavior

callShareJS: function () {

var link = ART_SLIDESHOW.getLocation(window.location.href); var protocol = link.protocol; var hostname = link.hostname;

$('.share').fadeIn('fast');

$('.fb').unbind().click(function (e) { var FBTitle = $(this).children().data("imgtitle"); var FBDesc = $(this).children().data("imgdesc"); var FBlink = window.location.href.split('.html')[0]+'.html'+window.location.hash;

var props = { method: 'share_open_graph', action_type: 'og.shares', action_properties: JSON.stringify({ object: { 'og:url': FBlink, 'og:title': FBTitle, 'og:description': FBDesc, 'og:image': protocol + "//" + hostname + imgSRC } }) }

function fbcallback(response) { if (responsepost_id) self.close(); } FB.ui(props, fbcallback); return false; e.stopPropagation(); });

$('.close').unbind().click(function () { $('.share').fadeOut('fast'); click_txt = 0; });

},

getLocation: function (href) { var location = document.createElement("a"); location.href = href; if (location.host == "") { location.href = location.href; } return location; },

fbPluginCall: function () { try { (function (d, s, id) { // Disabling this external JS in edit/author mode if (typeof CQ != "undefined") { if (CQ.WCM) { if (CQ.WCM.isEditMode(true)) { return; } } }

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.9&appId=" + fbAppId; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

FB.init({ appId: fbAppId, version: 'v2.9', status: true, cookie: true }); } catch (err) {} }

}

You May Also Like

Langverwachte Ethereum (ETH) oplossing om transactiekosten te reduceren is uitgesteld naar de zomer

The long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) solution to reduce transaction costs is late for the summer Crypto Insiders

Xiaomi Surprises: Mi Mix is ​​a photoelectric with a liquid lens

Xiaomi Surprises: Mi Mix is ​​a photoelectric with a liquid lens

Girard Budget: Three Bills for High Speed ​​Internet

Girard Budget: Three Bills for High Speed ​​Internet

Digital currency - Bitcoin test failed

Digital currency – Bitcoin test failed

Sufrian Surya Putra

Six Days PC Specifications at Fallujah, an FPS game for a real story!

Real Really Buy? I tried to use Microsoft's "Group Transcript" to translate and translate simultaneously | Kismodo Japan

Real Really Buy? I tried to use Microsoft’s “Group Transcript” to translate and translate simultaneously | Kismodo Japan

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *