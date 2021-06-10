Home Technology How do you know if your email or phone number has been exposed online? : Gadget.ro – Hi-tech lifestyle

Jun 10, 2021
Software

The idea for this article came from the news that hackers were able to take another blow RockYou2020 has exposed more than 8.4 billion passwords online.

About 100GB of text file full of stolen passwords was released in the forum for hackers. You can find all the details on this important matter Here.

The matter is very serious and our recommendation is to change the accounts, emails and passwords. If you still want to see if you have an email or phone number exposed, you can use the following sites:

https://cybernews.com/personal-data-leak-check/

https://haveibeenpwned.com/

If you prefer passwords, you can use this site:

https://cybernews.com/password-leak-check/

I found out that my emails were exposed in 2012 after Last.fm was hacked and more than 43 million accounts were published online. I have changed my passwords a few times since then and so far I have no problem.

