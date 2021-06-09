Congress wants to make more changes to the U.S. pension system

Jamie Grill | Getty Images

Within two years of the secure law making significant changes to the country's pension system, more changes are likely to be on the horizon. Two similar bipartisan bills – one in the House and one in the Senate – are a way for this 2019 law to strengthen the number of savers and increase pension security. While these activities are only in the early stages of the legislative process, visitors expect them to see some movement in the coming months. Timothy Lynch, senior director of the Morgan Lewis Law Firm, said: "The outlook is positive. "There is bipartisan support, so there will be action sooner rather than later."

Here’s how to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals However, he said differences between the bills need to be resolved. Also, how to make up for lost income will be a sticking point. Paul Richman, director of government and policy affairs at the Insurance Pension Company, said the “House Bill contains ‘payments’. “There’s nothing in the Senate bill, but that could change.” The so-called “Secure Pension Act” – and the so-called “Secure 2.0” – House bill was unanimously approved by the Ways and Measures Committee last month. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass, and non-commissioned member Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The Senate bill – known as the Pension Protection and Savings Act and funded by senators Ben Cardin, D-MD, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio – has not yet caught the committee’s attention, but is expected to do so. Next month, to a familiar person. On the way forward to the bill. READ In the Secret of Moderna Labs - Le Journal to Weekend Here are the main rules of the two measures, their significant differences, which affect pension savers and retirees.

Student loan savings and pension savings

Most companies that offer 401 (k) plans fit your contribution to a certain extent – for example, 100% for the first 3% you contribute and 50% for the next 2%. For students who are prevented from depositing money in their retirement accounts for student loans, this is an outflow of company money.

Current law allows depositors aged 50 or over to contribute to catch up on their retirement savings. In addition to the standard annual contribution limits – for 401 (k) plans, 500 19,500 and for individual pension accounts in 2021, 000 6,000 – those who qualify may deposit 500 6,500 401 (k) or 1 $ 000 in their IRA. House and Senate bills seek to increase this amount, although details vary slightly. The House bill would adjust the annual grip on inflation and raise the 401 (k) grip to $ 10,000 for those aged 62, 63 or 64. Simple packages Currently entitled to $ 5,000 in captivating contributions, compared to $ 3,000.

The Senate bill would refer to the IRA amount to inflation, but it is too generous with a contribution of $ 10,000 to catch 401 (k): it applies to those 60 or older. The House bill would also change the tax aspect of deductibles to compensate for lost income as a result of other regulations. That is, all capture contributions for 401 (k) and other projects will be treated as Roth contributions – i.e. after tax – starting next year. Current law allows workers to choose these contributions on a pre-tax or ROT basis (assuming their company gives them a choice). In addition, employer applicable contributions can currently only be paid into pre-tax accounts. A provision in the House bill would allow post-tax (Roth) contributions if the employee wanted to go that route.

The law of protection has already changed when the minimum required distribution of pension accounts or RMD starts at age 72 and starts at age 70 and one and a half. Under the new House bill, this mandatory annual withdrawal is not expected to begin until the age of 73 in 2022, then at the age of 74 in 2029 and 75 at the age of 2032. Similarly, the Senate bill would raise the age of the RMD to 75 by 2032. This would eliminate RMT for individuals with less than $ 100,000 in total pension savings, and reduce penalties for pensions. Without taking RMD to 25% compared to the current 50%. .

An option to provide income later in life is a qualified longevity contract or QLAC. Once you have purchased the annuity, you specify when the income should start. However, the maximum that can go to QLAC is 5,000 135,000 or 25% of the value of your pension accounts, whichever is less. Both bills will remove the 25% cap. The Senate action will raise the maximum amount allowed in the QLAC to 000,200,000. “This will allow people to save more in a tax-deferred environment [for use] Then in their retirement years, ”Richman said.

In addition, both bills would lead the Treasury Department to create rules that would allow exchange-trading funds or ETFs to be investment options in annual contracts. Now, this is not an option because of the rules written before ETFs were created, Richman said. “This will allow for an ETF-structured annualization, which will provide consumers with a lower cost investment option,” he said. ETFs generally cost less than mutual funds and are a regular investment offer on variable annuities.

House bill employers should automatically add employees to their 401 (k) plan at a rate of at least 3%, and then increase it annually until the worker contributes 10% of his or her salary. Companies with 10 employees or less and new companies (under 3 years of age) are exempt from the order. The Senate bill does not require automated registration, although it does include incentives to encourage businesses to implement this feature.