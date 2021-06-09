American Sealants Inc. Expands international service delivery for construction of water retention structures and animal connections

Govit-19

Grand Junction, Colorado, June 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – AmericanSealantsInc. (ASI) today announced the immediate expansion of its international service delivery to all countries around the world within the reach of travelers. US Secretary of State Global Dynamic Mapping Application. ASI is preparing to serve its new and existing international clients by carefully monitoring the COVID-19 travel guidelines for U.S. citizens, as defined by the US Secretary of State.

A.S.I. Joshua Fritz, Director of Global Marketing and Marketing, said: “We know that travel conditions for a country can change rapidly at any time due to COVID-19, but we are ready to serve all of our customers. Possibilities located in business or private, existing or safe travel areastravel.state.gov. In addition, we take all necessary health and safety precautions to protect our staff and all people living on our customer sites around the world.

ASI is a world leader in custom construction and maintenance of aquatic envelopes, fisheries, zoos and swimming pools, counting among its customers TheWaltDisneyCompany, SeWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc., RainforestCaf, Park Theme, Land of The Land, In Turkey, and Louis XIV Louisianas Castle, in France.

According to the company’s website: ASI implements lifelong experiences representing people by creating world-class aquatic facilities and animal enclosures. We carry out our mission with flexibility through solid professionalism, innovative solutions, social responsibility and unparalleled excellence.

About AMERICANSEALANTSINC (ASI)

Founded in 2005, American Sealand Inc. In, a private company headquartered at Grand Junction Colorado, In the United States. It specializes in the distribution, installation, maintenance and repair of tailor-made aquatic facilities for zoos, fisheries, museums, theme parks, swimming pools, fountains and unique specialty items around the world. For more information, call + 1970 523-6001 or visit the website AmSealInc.com.

