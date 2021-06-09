A “Mount Rushmore” waste to welcome world leaders

Friday, June 11, Leaders of the Member States G7 They meet in Cornwall, England for their traditional annual meeting. To welcome them, sculptor Joe Rush has created a kind of “Mount Rushmore” made of recyclable waste that shows off their faces. An original way to encourage them to do more on environmental issues.

The faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln led to the faces of Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suka, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel and Joe Biden, but it remained the same. “Mount Rushmore” effect guaranteed.

Friday, June 11, G7 (Annual Meeting of the Leaders of France, Italy, Canada, Germany, United States, United Kingdom and Japan) will begin in the United Kingdom, and on this occasion, seven leaders will receive a special welcome.

We are not talking about the protocol here, but rather a work of art set up near the hotel where the meeting will take place, Explains BBC :

This is called ‘Mount Recycling’ and its purpose is to highlight the damage caused by the destruction of electronic devices. ”

As the name implies, this sculpture is similar to the famous Mount Rushmore located in the United States, where the faces of four iconic American dignitaries are carved, but replace them with the current rulers G7. Otherwise, Recycling In English it means “to recycle more”.

Joe Rush, the artist who produced the work, was hired by Music McPhee, a UK-based company, to buy and sell used electronic and computer games.

Sculpture, Teaches us Washington Post, “Made from scrap metal, keyboards, phones, circuit boards, iPods and computer monitors”. According to Joe Russ, the American daily is finishing this work “Highlights the fact that more and more electronic devices need to be made to be reusable or recyclable”.