These millionaires who do not pay taxes in the United States

Expressions from Propolica Highlight the processes used by some super-rich to pay as little tax as possible in the United States. Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Warren Buffett are concerned.

“You should not be rich like Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos, but you can pay more taxes than them”, Comment Kismodo After the revelations of the investigative journal Propolica. The American media claim to have access to the tax data of America’s greatest fortunes. After analysis, he found that many American millionaires pay the lowest taxes in their country without breaking the law.

“CEO Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, did not pay federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011., Report Bloomberg. “Tesla CEO Elon Musk was able to do this in 2018 as well.” Rich Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icon and George Soros have been paying the minimum rate of federal income tax for years. Entrepreneur Warren Buffett benefits from lower taxes compared to his wealth.

