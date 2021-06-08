The TV5Monde streaming platform is available Thursday in the United States

TV5MONDEplus, TV5Monde’s free video-on-demand site launched in several locations around the world in September, he announced on Tuesday that five of the major distributors of the French-speaking channel will be available in the United States on June 10th.

“Cable operators, Aldis, Cox, LUS, Frontier and Hotwire, can thus provide a platform with interfaces in English and Spanish for their French-speaking and non-French-speaking subscribers, as well as subtitled languages,” TV5Monde said in a statement.

The site was launched on September 9th worldwide, except in the United States, and is equipped with French, Swiss, Belgian, Canadian and African programs ranging from movies, series and documentaries to entertainment including magazines and web works. – His visit there is expected this year -, in China and the Netherlands, for contractual reasons.

It presents itself as an “alternative to the French language” for American giants such as Netflix, explaining to AFP that Yves Picot, general manager of TV5 Mont, raised the issue of “planetary French-speaking sovereignty”.

Through this video on-demand offer, the press release emphasizes that “TV5Mont responds to new consumer applications on different devices: TVs, smart phones, computers and tablets.”

“This new service, which is preferred by Cox and LUS distributors to the French-speaking world of Louisiana, will be extended to all TV5 Mont operators in the United States in the coming months,” he said.

Another actor is expected to land a comparable spot in Uncle Sam’s country soon: in mid-March, the French channels announced the launch of a subscription streaming site (6, $ 99 per month) in the United States before the summer, with the aim of promoting French culture.