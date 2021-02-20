Naomi Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open

My

Amy Osaka, who confirmed her status as the best in women’s tennis on Saturday, won her fourth Grand Slam title, winning the Australian Open for the second time.

Osaka took full advantage of the mistakes of first Slam finalist Jennifer Brady to win the set 6-4, 6-3 in 80 minutes.

Saturday’s win gave him four wins in four slam finals.

The two had a great match in the US Open semifinals last year, but it was a brief match after Osaka broke some early swings to capture the opening match.

The 23-year-old Ashley has survived due to a two-year temporary shift to the party, but Osaka is undoubtedly the best player in the world on tough courts.

REUTERS

She has won two titles again after winning in New York last September, extending her win to 21 games or a year, while only active players Serena and Venus Williams are now more than slam.

American Brady, 25, a late developer who failed to qualify for the tournament two years ago, but a strong start last season convinced him that he could compete with the best players.

He certainly showed this at the US Open, where he described Osaka as one of his best sports to be on the way to another Grand Slam title.

In the semi-final victory over Carolina Muchova, Brady struggled to manage his nerves and a bad game gave Osaka a 3-1 lead.

But both women missed the first service in windy conditions and Brady returned to level 3-3 in a wave of errors in Osaka.

The next four games were the highlight of the match as both fought for supremacy in this successful match.

REUTERS

Brady endured the pressure 4-4, but Osaka did the same in the next game, with two bad forearms from Brady – the first hit hard and the second entering the net from within the service area. – Dropped the first set.

It was a blow to Brady, who had settled well into the game and was taking advantage of the opportunity. That feeling did not last as Osaka took a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Brady did well, pulling back his big forehand to pull off two games and threatening to get back into the game.

But Osaka proved to be more of a player than capable of dealing with the greatest of opportunities, and quietly provided the game with love.

Additional Report of the Press Association.