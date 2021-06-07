Home Economy Tesla recalls its cars and cancels its Model S Blade +

Jun 07, 2021 0 Comments
Tesla Model S

U.S. manufacturer Tesla has been multiplying disappointments this week. After recalling some of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, the company has finally canceled its upcoming Model S Blade + release.

Tesla recently announced Two are reminiscent of its electric cars, In order to fix the seat belt problem that was discovered by the brand a few weeks ago. The first recall is associated with 2,166 Model Ys built between 2019 and 2021, and the second with 5,530 Model 3s built between 2018 and 2020. In both cases, the problem comes from the rear attachments of some seat belts, which may not be properly connected.

If Tesla had pledged to the NHDSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)There are no accidents related to these defects It has not been brought to their attention till now, so this brand wants to take the lead and remind all the vehicles involved. So each car will be inspected and, if necessary, replaced with defective fasteners. It was a dark week for Elon Muskin, who had already recalled the 5,974 Model 3 and Model Y a few days ago, following the discovery of bad bolt tightening on the brake calipers.

Model S Blade + Canceled

On Twitter yesterday, Elon Musk surprised his audience by canceling his Model S Blade +. Originally offered in January at the same time as the new Model S, this model was to establish the company in the race for speed. In the end, the businessman seems to have decided to back off, having once estimated that the 321 km / h speed of the classic Model S Play would be enough on the road. If this announcement is officially announced this weekend, it’s not really surprising: for a few weeks now, the company’s official website has not allowed pre – ordering of a Model S Blade +.

