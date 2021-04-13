Home Economy Nike descends into the round economy with sales of lightly used sneakers

Nike descends into the round economy with sales of lightly used sneakers

Apr 13, 2021 0 Comments
Nike veut recycler les modèles déjà fabriqués mais aussi les matières pour concevoir ses baskets.

On April 13, 2021, 10:59 amUpdated April 13, 2021, 11:03 AM

This new service, called “Nike Updated” (i.e. “Updated Nike”), is already available in a few stores in the United States and will be “coming soon” in all fifteen companies. The panel, which presents the initiative as an example of a circular economy, plans to expand it later.

Collect shoes returned by customers within sixty days of purchase, inspect them, and for those who can still sell, brush and clean them by hand.

“Like new” to “very flawed”

Three categories are planned: “fresh” for shoes worn for one or two days, “slightly used” for those who have used them for a while, and “a minor cosmetic defect” for those who suffer from tears during wear. As a mission or symbol. (It feels like Winded ! )

A message type in the box is easily identifiable, depending on the price offered in the store. Shoes are returned, but what is considered overused is donated to charities or crushed for recycling, Nike says.

The Nike Air Webermax 2020 Flyknit is priced at 225 euros.D.R.

50% recyclable content

Recycle already made shoes, but also materials. Nike wants to reuse waste for green production. Made from material, recycled polyester and recycled foam, the “Nike Air Vapormax 2020 Flyknit” is one of the most durable pairs of sports equipment manufacturers to date. They are “Made with at least 50% [leur]Weight in Recycled Materials “, Can you read the product description on the Nike website?

“We wanted to see not only Nike’s waste stream but also other industrial waste streams and explore how we can use it.Said Jesse Small, product design manager at Nike. We wanted to create a durable photo from scratch, which is a shade that should be worn quickly and easily and worn every day. ” Ultimately, their goal is: “zero waste” and “zero carbon footprint”.

The Nike Air Webermax 2020 Flyknit is at the heart of the company’s “sustainability” strategy, which has already begun with the “Space Hippie” sneakers launched in June 2020. It also contains Flyknit fibers made from 85 – 90% recycled materials. . The pair is priced at around 130 euros and the first (last issue) 225 euros.

Other models are made from recycled materials. At the Nike e-store they are marked with a small star, which is a sign of this effort towards a circular economy.

READ  Historic 'wine windows' made use of in Tuscany throughout plague appear back into use in the course of coronavirus 

You May Also Like

"Employers are anti-union"

“Employers are anti-union”

Pixel 5A: The Google smartphone will actually be released, but not in France

Pixel 5A: The Google smartphone will actually be released, but not in France

News 24

U.S. Blocklists 7 Chinese Supercomputing Companies

"Europe is the continent of CSR, everything must be done to stay that way"

“Europe is the continent of CSR, everything must be done to stay that way”

David Green in Fess to reaffirm "US commitment to regional development" in Marrow

David Green in Fess to reaffirm “US commitment to regional development” in Marrow

David Greene à Fès pour réaffirmer ‘’l’engagement américain pour le développement régional’’ au Maroc

David Greene in Fess to reaffirm US commitment to regional development in Morocco

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *