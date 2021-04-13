Nike descends into the round economy with sales of lightly used sneakers

On April 13, 2021, 10:59 amUpdated April 13, 2021, 11:03 AM

This new service, called “Nike Updated” (i.e. “Updated Nike”), is already available in a few stores in the United States and will be “coming soon” in all fifteen companies. The panel, which presents the initiative as an example of a circular economy, plans to expand it later.

Collect shoes returned by customers within sixty days of purchase, inspect them, and for those who can still sell, brush and clean them by hand.

“Like new” to “very flawed”

Three categories are planned: “fresh” for shoes worn for one or two days, “slightly used” for those who have used them for a while, and “a minor cosmetic defect” for those who suffer from tears during wear. As a mission or symbol. (It feels like Winded ! )

A message type in the box is easily identifiable, depending on the price offered in the store. Shoes are returned, but what is considered overused is donated to charities or crushed for recycling, Nike says.

The Nike Air Webermax 2020 Flyknit is priced at 225 euros.D.R.

50% recyclable content

Recycle already made shoes, but also materials. Nike wants to reuse waste for green production. Made from material, recycled polyester and recycled foam, the “Nike Air Vapormax 2020 Flyknit” is one of the most durable pairs of sports equipment manufacturers to date. They are “Made with at least 50% [leur]Weight in Recycled Materials “, Can you read the product description on the Nike website?

“We wanted to see not only Nike’s waste stream but also other industrial waste streams and explore how we can use it.Said Jesse Small, product design manager at Nike. We wanted to create a durable photo from scratch, which is a shade that should be worn quickly and easily and worn every day. ” Ultimately, their goal is: “zero waste” and “zero carbon footprint”.

The Nike Air Webermax 2020 Flyknit is at the heart of the company’s “sustainability” strategy, which has already begun with the “Space Hippie” sneakers launched in June 2020. It also contains Flyknit fibers made from 85 – 90% recycled materials. . The pair is priced at around 130 euros and the first (last issue) 225 euros.

Other models are made from recycled materials. At the Nike e-store they are marked with a small star, which is a sign of this effort towards a circular economy.