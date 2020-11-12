Home Economy New case numbers for the Somerset Corona virus are rising

Nov 12, 2020 0 Comments
Corona virus case numbers continue to rise in Somerset, with all areas showing significant improvement in today’s breakdown.

On Thursday, November 12, the government’s daily figures recorded 339 new ones Govit-19 Cases across the country.

This increase is almost double Yesterday, 179 when confirmed.

Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) recorded twice as many cases today as compared to Wednesday figures, compared to 42 the previous day with 85 new cases.

North Somerset There were 134 new cases compared to 71 yesterday.

Council health leaders warned earlier today that the corona virus “Roams freely” throughout the district.

Matt Lenny, the region’s public health director, said: “We must do all we can to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

“This is not just for the additional tests that are being done now, we are seeing a real and lasting increase in our local case numbers.

“Please observe the current restrictions and stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands regularly, wear a mask if you can, and create space.”

Will you take it when the corona virus vaccine is rolled out? Let us know and take our survey.

Local breakdown of daily statistics

Daily statistics (in parentheses) from the onset of the epidemic are listed below:

  • Bath And North East Somerset +85 (2,498)
  • Mendip +31 (621)
  • North Somerset +134 (2,826)
  • Setmore +30 (1,060)
  • Somerset West and Downton +28 (1,166)
  • South Somerset +31 (964)

Nationally, a further 33,470 cases were reported today, bringing the total to 1,290,195 since March.

A further 595 people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the UK to 50,365.

