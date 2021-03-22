North America | Cooch-Dort sells 49 sites and puts 306 up for sale

. An analyst.

Julian Arsenal

The Canadian Press

The operator of Convenience Stores and Gas Stations on Monday announced a deal to sell 49 stores located in Oklahoma, USA to Casey General Stores for $ 39 million. The transaction, which targets 3 sites owned by 46 leased companies, is expected to close by July 31.

In addition, Laval-based multinationals have indicated they would like to give up 306 other locations – 269 sites in 25 states south of the border and 37 sites in six Canadian provinces.

“The result […] This is part of the network optimization strategy and follows the planning process for the entire network carried out in the fall, Brian Hanach, Cooch-Dart chairman and CEO, said in a statement. We have identified sites that are inconsistent with our strategic objectives, either in terms of brand or regional size. ”

He said the company will continue to expand its presence through the construction and renovation of stores.

Cooch-Dort has retained support for the services of a real estate company and is showing interest in early May. Of the 306 locations provided, 238 combine a convenience store and fuel sales.

Irene Nattel of RBC Capital Markets estimates that if the company finds a buyer for all its sites, it could raise about 285 million.

“Taking into account the value of real estate associated with the sites […], The amount collected could be more than 285 million, especially if some of the places for sale are well established in urban areas, ”the analyst added in a note sent to his customers.

In its third-quarter results released last week, Cooch-Dart said it had built, relocated or refurbished 61 stores since the start of its fiscal year. As of January 31, a further 66 companies are under construction.

Cooch-Dort currently operates a network of more than 14,200 stores in Canada, the United States, Europe and Hong Kong.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning, the Class B stock of the Convenience Store and Petrol Operator traded 9 cents lower at 5 39.58.