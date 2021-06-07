Messenger API introduced to IG

This publication reflects the importance Instagram Increasing, which is not only a cultural and social connecting point. This is also the place where people use to find and connect brands. Today, 90% of Instagram users follow at least one brand. Sending messages on the platform is equally important to the customer and the brand. Whether it responds via stories or sends messages directly to each other. Or specify

This global release is the result of the success of the trial period which began in October last year. By allowing certain project participants to use the tools to bring the news project Instagram Integrated with the applications they need or existing work processes can help create more meaningful conversations. This can be further developed into customer satisfaction and increased sales.

Team Ambassador From Facebook Expressed at work F8 Developer Conference This is the annual developer conference Facebook That Messenger API To Instagram It is equally available to developers and businesses. Creating brands can provide a seamless chat experience Instagram

Team Ambassador Believe me API This new approach creates a real relationship between the customer and the brand. This is evident from the fact that 30 developers and 700 brands have participated in the Messenger API trial period, which leads to further business success at a larger rate that requires greater intimacy. You can see that some businesses are leading API This new integration into their system includes three things:

1. Manage all communications in one place.

API This allows developers to integrate the messaging used by both business owners Instagram And Facebook Come on one platform It makes it easier for business owners to manage customer interaction across multiple channels.

2. Use existing tools or systems

Messenger API To Instagram It is compatible with tools that business owners have already invested in. This is to create customized dialogs to effectively add value to ensure that a CRM system or deployment system can take advantage of what you already have.

3. Provide the best customer experience

Messenger API To Instagram This allows business owners to quickly communicate with their customers. Brand love that helps to develop more personal confidence This API sepora helps to increase the ability to respond quickly to customer interactions through conversations. Answer questions from customers very efficiently. The average contact rate for solving customer problems on Instagram has dropped by 15%.

H&M Global Communications Specialist Sande Pushchats talks about API This helped him grow his business. “We are delighted to be the first brand we have brought Messenger API To Instagram Helps to strengthen customer care through the in-messaging channel Instagram After we brought API It is integrated into our work system. It was able to increase performance by 31 percent and increase customer satisfaction scores by 9.45 points. ”

All developers will have access Messenger API To Instagram The platform can be extended which will gradually open up business accounts Instagram Before