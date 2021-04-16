Trailer Resident Evil Village for all sites, which will initially be available for PS5 and PS4 players

Capcom also showed The evil of square citizenship The Citizen Evil Show-Share a new game trailer and describe the game further, including additional game modes and when players will try out the new demo.

This is the new demo cross-platform and it is available Xbox Series X.And Xbox S.PC Xbox One PS5PS4 and status. PlayStation Players will have access to the demo initially, from April 17 to 17:00 PDT / 20:00 ET in North America. Access opens first to the view of the village, then to the fort next week. Each of these demonstrations is limited to 30 minutes and is available within eight hours of the start of the demonstration.

Multi-platform demo available, allowing access to both locations from May 1 and allowing one-hour play.

(Image credit: Capcom)

What is in the village?

In addition to trial times and dates, Capcom Resident shared several messages about Evil Village: Mercenaries are back! Mercenary mode offers a variety of experiences over time, complemented by a store to purchase weapons and supplies between levels, as well as various medium-sized rewards to increase speed, pistol power, or other additional skills.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7, 2021 for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS5, PS4 and Stage.