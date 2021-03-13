Warm and not yet optimized

One of the Chinese forum activists ChipHell The future rocket provided test results for two Intel processors in the Lake-S series – the Core i5-11600KF and Core i5-11400F models. Both chips have 6 cores and 12 threads, no integrated Intel X graphics core, and the former supports manual overclocking.

The reported nominal TDP level of the Core i5-11600KF model is 125 watts. According to the CPU-Z program, the base frequency of the processor is 3.9 GHz. In auto overclocking mode, it can go up to 4.9 GHz. In turn, the Core i5-11400F model has a DTP of 65W, a base frequency of 2.6 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. Both chips are based on the new Cypress Cove architecture and offer full PCI Express 4.0 support.

Processors were tested on the Gigabyte Z490 RS Ultra motherboard with the latest BIOS to support 11th General Intel Core chips. Shortly before the official launch of the Rocket Lake-S series on March 30, the motherboard manufacturer will release the most optimized version of Microcode. Also, this system used 16GB Zadak Spark DDR4-3600 RAM.

The processors are powered by a three-fan LSS PCCooler GI-CX360 ARGB, which is designed to scatter up to 350 watts. In other words, in theory, this system should be sufficient to cool the Core i5 Series chips, taking into account even their PL2 code.

Under the load of synthetic test AIDA64, the Core i5-11600KF model consumes 209 watts of power and heats up to 85 degrees Celsius. For the Core i5-11400F, the power consumption is reported to be 145 W and 70 செல் C in the same test. The results of the performance of the chips in various synthetic definitions can be seen below.

The Chinese viewer noted that with the release of the new BIOS versions, the performance of both processors could change for the better before the official release. For this reason, he did not conduct sports tests.

However, he tried to manually overlock the Core i5-11600KF. The results were interesting. When the frequencies on all cores were set to 4.8 and 4.9 GHz, and the voltage was set to 1.4 V, the processor behaved erratically. The chip temperature rose significantly, so the activist gave up. The Core i5-11400F model does not support manual overclocking, but in theory, adjusting the PL2 and TAU states can further improve chip performance. The activist did not do this.