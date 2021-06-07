[le film de la semaine] Nomlandland, by Chloe Zhao – Cinema

Expanding on the vastness of American space, Oscar-winning film Chloe Zhao’s film focuses on those behind the disruption of the American dream. Empire. Here is a small working class town on the edge of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada Nomlandland, Chloe Zhao’s third film. The horizon evokes a ghost town, as if it had passed during a gold rush, and for good reason: the city went bankrupt with the gypsum company, which provided most of the functionality. Fern had no choice but to leave (Frances McDormand, suffocate) to climb into his motor home, and join the procession of modern nomads, most of whom are retirees, moving west of the US, from odd jobs to uncertain jobs. As a result, it’s a little known reality, where the objective is dangerous – especially as the subprime crisis passed with its catastrophic consequences – responding to the solidarity among the “hobos” members of this community in the 21st century. Century. The unity that is the lifeblood of this extraordinary and glowing road movie, by choice or obligation, is for those who decide to live on the road – Linda May, Swanki or other Bob Wells, screen in their own role. Persecuted landscapes Released in 2015 Songs were taught to me by my brothers, A film recorded at the Pine Ridge Indian Reserve in South Dakota, before continuing two years later The Rider, Located in the middle of the rodeo, Chloe Zhao has created “outsiders” at the heart of her cinema. This is no different today Nomlandland, Adapted from Jessica Broder’s titled novel (read our portrait), maintains this generous trend, without significantly expanding its spectrum. Joshua James Richards’ photography expands on the immensity of American space that manages to exaggerate the astonishing beauty, and the film focuses on those who remain in the wreckage of the American dream, in which it embraces the situation. When vibrating with a sharp vision, a powerful call for freedom. If walking in painful terrain, Nomlandland One of those works that we will never forget is the formally certified impact by the Oscar (Best Picture, Director and Actress) collection at other awards. If this film is, after all, an exceptional human adventure, the portrait of an American sick man with its imbalances, with a reflection of the meaning of existence, is still drawn there. Bright, but less inspiring. READ Superman: New movie produced by JJ Abrams Written by Chloe Zhao. With Frances McDormand, David Straittern, and Linda May. 1 m 47. Released: 06/09. ****

// Set the new script's source to the source of the Facebook JS SDK facebookJS.src="https://connect.facebook.net/fr_FR/all.js"; // Insert the Facebook JS SDK into the DOM firstScriptElement.parentNode.insertBefore(facebookJS, firstScriptElement); }()); Empire. In a small working-class town on the edge of the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, Chloe Zhao’s third feature, the Nomland, opens. The horizon evokes a ghost town, as if it had passed during a gold rush, and for good reason: the city went bankrupt with the gypsum company, which provided most of the functionality. Fern had no choice but to leave (Frances McDormand, suffocate) to climb into his motor home, and join the procession of modern nomads, most of whom are retirees, moving west of the US, from odd jobs to uncertain jobs. As a result, it’s a little known reality, where the objective is dangerous – especially as the subprime crisis passed with its catastrophic consequences – responding to the solidarity among the “hobos” members of this community in the 21st century. Century. The unity that is the lifeblood of this extraordinary and glowing road movie, by choice or obligation, is for those who decide to live on the road – Linda May, Swanki or other Bob Wells, screen in their own role. Revealed in 2015 by Songs My Brothers Talk Me, recorded on the Indian reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, two years later, before continuing with The Rider, Chloe Zhao “created” outsiders “the heart of its cinema. ) Is no different from what it is today in the Northeast, maintaining this generous trend, without significantly expanding its spectrum. With a keen eye, vibrating with a powerful call for freedom.Notland is one of the most memorable works we can explore as we explore the painful landscapes of existence, among other awards. Properly certified impact by the Oscar (Best Picture, Director and Actress) collection. If this film is, after all, an exceptional human adventure, the portrait of an American sick man with its imbalances, with a reflection of the meaning of existence, is still drawn there. Bright, but less inspiring.