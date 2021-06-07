Bezos will be flying in space in June

The flight will take ten minutes.

7. June 2021 at 15:22 TASR

Washington. The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, will be part of the first space flight with his own Blue Origin crew.

He told about it on social networking site Instagram on Monday, AP writes.

“I have been dreaming of space travel since I was five years old. I will end this journey with my brother on July 20,” Bezos said in a video posted on Instagram.





The company is bidding third place on the spacecraft, the New Shepherd, which has so far attracted 6,000 bidders from 143 countries. The highest amount ever disbursed was 8 2.8 million. AP says the auction ends Saturday.

The flight will last a total of ten minutes, four minutes of which will be called by the crew the Gorman frontier, which is about 100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, and imaginatively separates the Earth’s atmosphere from space.

Shortly after its introduction, the six-man unit was separated from the New Shepherd launch vehicle.

Following that, the astronauts will spend four minutes at an altitude of more than 100 kilometers, where they will feel weightless, from where they can observe the curvature of the Earth. The vehicle, which is launched at a bend three kilometers away from the launch site, lands automatically.

A group of humans descends to earth using parachutes.