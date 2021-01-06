Home World The surprising victory in Georgia strengthens Joe Pitton

The surprising victory in Georgia strengthens Joe Pitton

Jan 06, 2021 0 Comments
The surprising victory in Georgia strengthens Joe Pitton

Contrary to expectations, the US Democrats also won a majority in the Senate. This is very important for the future presidency of Joe Biden. But democratic power still has its limitations – which is not a bad sign for the United States.

Democrat Joe Biden was personally involved in the Georgia Senate election campaign with good reason: his party will have a majority in both chambers there and in both chambers of Congress.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Miracles rarely occur in politics, especially when they double. But in the election for two Senate seats in Georgia, the Democrats seem to have won a landslide victory. The outcome has not yet been officially determined, but both Democratic candidates are clearly in the lead. If this is confirmed, the result will be an earthquake in American politics. For the first time in nearly two decades, Democrats will again appoint two senators to a state “deep south”; Everywhere in this conservative part of the country, Republicans have a political monopoly. Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the presidential election in this state is not a coincidence, but the Democratic surprise victory shows that the forces in Georgia have changed significantly.

READ  Liam Fox is still shrinking the race as head of the World Trade Organization

You May Also Like

You are not welcome here, Donald. Trump will not play golf in Scotland

You are not welcome here, Donald. Trump will not play golf in Scotland

Cape Verde agrees to hand over Alex Chap to US # 4Dec

Cape Verde agrees to hand over Alex Chap to US # 4Dec

Democrats call for probe into pressing pro-Trump results in Georgia | International

Democrats call for probe into pressing pro-Trump results in Georgia | International

“I am determined to go all the way” – La Libre Africa

The British ambassador who idealized UN peacekeeping missions has died

The British ambassador who idealized UN peacekeeping missions has died

Seventh body found in landslide. "We don't know if we're walking on the ground."

Seventh body found in landslide. “We don’t know if we’re walking on the ground.”

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *