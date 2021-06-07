20 years from now, Juno will observe Europa, the largest satellite in the solar system, from a very close distance | TechNews Technology News

Ganymede is the largest satellite in the Solar System and the only known satellite in the Solar System to have a magnetic circle, but a man-made study last visited it 20 years ago. Now, Juno, which entered Jupiter’s polar orbit in 2016, is set to visit the planet again. It is expected to fly to EST at 1:35 a.m. on June 7 from an altitude of 1,038 kilometers above the surface of the canyon. The new photos will be compared to the old photos of Galileo 20 years ago and Voyager 40 years ago.

In fact, Kanmeet is a fascinating world. It is larger than Mercury. If it orbits the Sun instead of Jupiter, it can be classified as a planet. 40 years ago, Voyager 1 was the first man-made probe to provide detailed photos of Jupiter, Saturn and their satellites. The passage of Voyager 2 later confirmed the existence of two exposed landscapes on the surface of the canyon: several craters, several deep trenches, which scientists believe could be affected by tensions such as tectonic activity on the ice crust of the canyon.

Twenty years ago, Galileo was the first spacecraft to orbit Jupiter to explore Jupiter’s atmosphere. Evidence of salt water was found on the surface of Europa, Europa and Europa. The magnetic circle was discovered three times, and NASA described it in 2007. New Horizons rapidly photographed the canyon during Jupiter’s gravitational pull, but at a distance of 350 thousand kilometers.

In recent years, due to advances in imaging technology, studying Jupiter directly from Earth has become easier than ever. Even amateur astronomers can easily observe Jupiter’s weather and occasional comets, but there are still plenty of mysteries about Jupiter’s structure, such as Jupiter’s water, storm depth, and Jupiter’s magnetic field.

Juno, with its full sensitivity tools, will mobilize many tools to observe the cannibalism like never before. It is known that the ice crust of canymete has bright and dark areas, meaning that some areas may be pure ice and other areas may not be pure ice. On the other hand, the groundwater of the canyon may not be in contact with the rock beneath the sea, but is connected between two layers of ice.

Juno will start collecting data 3 hours before accessing the canyon. With the UV Imaging Spectrometer (UVS), Jupiter Aurora Infrared Imager (GIRM) and Microwave Radiometer (MWR), we will take an in-depth look at how Europa’s water ice structure is changing. Depth changes, get. Its composition and temperature data.

Next, Juno will use X-band and Ka-band radio signals to perform occult experiments to detect the satellite’s weak ionosphere.

In addition, a task has been assigned to the SRU navigation camera, which will be used first to maintain the normal flight of the probe. It will collect a collection of special images of the high-energy radiation environment near the canyon; Advanced Star Compass (ASC) Camera Option The high energy electrons that can penetrate the shield layer are counted once every 0.25 seconds.

The Juno Camera (JCM) is no exception. It has taken countless beautiful photos in the last 5 years. This method is also responsible for taking high-resolution images, allowing the Juno scientific team to compare the appearance of surface features over many years. Any changes and changes in the surface grooves will help us to better understand the number of celestial bodies currently affecting the outer solar system satellites.

Although the over-flight process was very fast, it appeared in the canyon detector’s line of sight and disappeared in just 25 minutes. The Juno camera can only take 5 photos during this period, but this is enough for scientists. In the meantime, the Juno spacecraft will cross the canyon at 19 kilometers per second, complete its 33rd Jupiter scientific mission in 24 hours, and fly over Jupiter at 58 kilometers per second. It will be a crazy trip. Scientists are preparing.

(Source of the first film:NASA)