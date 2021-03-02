Top Prepaid Plans from Geo, Airtel & V, Holidays from Frequent Recharge

Mumbai : If you’re tired of recharging frequently and looking for long (big) valid plans, this is the news for you. Because today we are with you Long live Selected prepaid plans from Geo, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. These plans are valid for one year or more. (Geo, Airtel & V plan to buy long-term prepaid in March 2021, offering high-speed data with unlimited calling)

Geo’s Rs 2,399 plan: Geo’s recharge plan is valid for 365 days. With this prepaid plan you will get 2GB data and 100 SMS per day. Users can make unlimited calls on any network. Under these plans, users will subscribe to all of Geo’s premium apps.

Airtel’s Rs 2,498 plan: Airtel’s recharge plan is valid for 365 days. Under this plan, customers will get 2GB of data and 100 SMS per day. At the same time users can make unlimited calls on any network. Additionally, users will receive a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Wing Music and Airtel Extreme.

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 2,399 plan: Vodafone-Idea’s prepaid plan offers customers 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day. Plus customers can enjoy unlimited calling on any network. The company offers users live TV and unlimited movie subscriptions.

Phone for free for Rs 1,999 and many more

If you get tired of recharging every month and want to get a new phone (Reliance Geophone New Three Offer), here are some important news for you. Reliance Jio, the company that offers the best deals ever to its customers, has come up with three offers in which you will get rid of the hassle of the year once you recharge. The company said that Geo’s offer will be effective from March 1. In this you will get a phone for Rs 1,999 and unlimited calls for two years. In addition, you can take advantage of many offers.

