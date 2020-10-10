Home Technology The Overwatch Halloween terror event will return this Tuesday

The Overwatch Halloween terror event will return this Tuesday

Oct 10, 2020 0 Comments

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror 2020 event is coming in a few days and will feature some new holiday themed skins for all your favorite characters.

Halloween events develop throughout gaming. So a lot of eyes are on the blizzard and what they plan to overwatch. During the Overwatch League Grand Final on Saturday, the publisher provided an overview of this year’s Overwatch Halloween terror event, which is set to begin on Tuesday, October 13th this year.

Now, outside of this brief teaser released by Blizzard, there is not a lot of information to come out. Overwatch characters adorned with new Halloween skins are here. Characters like Brigitte and Sombra are dressed in shiny immortal costumes, while other characters like Reinhard and Ashe get their robbers. Look at Winston, like a scary wolf! There are still a lot of Halloween skins to see in this brief teaser, and we are definitely looking forward to seeing more as the big event goes live.

Outside of that, there is not a lot of information to go from here. This is only the first tease, so check out more information on Overwatch’s Halloween Terror Event and how players can earn various Halloween themed skins in the coming days. If any of the previous years were symptomatic, expect to revisit some of the events that may have played out over the years, such as the PVE controversy with Dr. Junkenstein. We will keep it up to date with any updates, so stay tuned to ShakeNews for all the latest information.

Overwatch’s Halloween terror event (which coincidentally comes with the Overwatch annual festival released on Nintendo Switch) is set to run from October 13 to November 3. We keep up with the major seasonal events coming up this year, so be sure to check out our Halloween Season Event Guide for additional holiday events you can go to in the next few weeks.

