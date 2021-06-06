Home Economy Moderna, its French boss and Swiss investors targeted the moon – how it got there!

Moderna, its French boss and Swiss investors targeted the moon – how it got there!

Jun 06, 2021 0 Comments
Moderna, its French boss and Swiss investors targeted the moon - how it got there!

Moderna is the story of a crazy ambition: to trigger a new medical revolution with ambassador RNA. And a race for science, industrialization and money to achieve it. This is an American story, often led by Europeans (and Swiss), who have said they are still wary of danger. A story that highlights how times change.

Have you ever heard of “Genet”? In France, it is a nickname used to refer to the Saint-Geneva High School in Versailles, which is renowned for providing excellent products for the competitive exams of the Grand Prix in France. No more “internal”, you die. Suddenly, it may seem a little strange to place Stephen Bonsal, now the billionaire boss of Moderna, in the outsider’s section of Ambassador RNA. Since his background class was paramount in the globalized edition: Middle School, Harvard Business School and the young global leader of the Davos Forum. Still …

Yet Pancel is, in my humble opinion, a player in the role-flaming game of dungeons and dragons, the best creative school in the world. He’s a geek of the Apple generation. I suspect he lives in the American dream. At the age of 34, he left everything after five years to join a micro startup in Boston, after a dazzling career he saw as chairman of the Biomerix group in 2007 with a turnover of 6,000 employees and two billion euros. Area: Moderna. This was in 2011. Ten years later, everyone knows the name of the company that developed one of the first Govt vaccines. At the time, what was it modern?

READ  Qantas leader Richard Goiter told the aide to 'hang on there'

You May Also Like

Tesla Model S

Tesla recalls its cars and cancels its Model S Blade +

Global corporate tax: Is the G7 tax deal adequate?

Global corporate tax: Is the G7 tax deal adequate?

Mcdonald’s Top 8 des secrets que seuls les employés connaissent !

McDonald’s: Top 8 Secrets Only Employees Know!

Restoration | Bag, telecommunications, reception, hybrid system

Restoration | Bag, telecommunications, reception, hybrid system

The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into Facebook over its use of advertising data

The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into Facebook over its use of advertising data

TikTok

Dictoc to collect biometric data from US users

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *