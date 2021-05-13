Japanese billionaire Meizawa Yaar, ISS

Two astronauts will depart next December. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Mesawa and his aide Yosho Hirano have officially booked Journey to the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced this Thursday, May 13th. She is responsible for putting both of them in orbit before joining the station.

“The The duration of space travel is 12 days“Team Commander Roscosmos astronaut Alexandre Mizorgine,” the company said on its website. The plane is scheduled to fly on a Soyuz rocket on December 8, but by then everyone he serves will have to receive training starting in June.

Yusaku Masawa Sera Lay First citizen To orbit the moon with SpaceX in 2023. He will take eight people with him on this space tour. This weird Japanese millionaire is an entrepreneur who made his fortune online style around the Josodown site, which is very popular in Japan. He is the 14th richest man in his country, according to the newspaper Forbes, Becomes an Space activist. He did not hide his excitement: “I do Is very curious about life in space I planned for myself and to find it Share this with the world on my YouTube channelYusaku Masawa commented on a space adventure report.

Roscosmos resumes these trips to ISS, at a time when Russia has lost its monopoly on manned aircraft in the face of the success of Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. Since May 2020, American company rockets and capsules have been able to send astronauts to the station, winning juicy contracts not only from NASA but also from Europe.

The editorial staff recommends you



read more

