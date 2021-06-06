Home Technology Jordan .. Interior Ministry reports that members of the security forces were injured during the disturbances | Jordan News

Jun 06, 2021 0 Comments
Jordanian authorities say several security forces were injured during Saturday evening’s incidents in two parts of the capital, Amman.

The official Jordanian news agency (Petra) quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that “armed attacks” had targeted security forces in the Malha area near Queen Alia International Airport Road, injuring some of them.

In a separate statement issued by the agency, security services said four people “handled the riots in our area and were injured while receiving treatment”.

A spokesman for the Directorate General of Public Safety said: “A security force was involved in a riot on Saturday evening by a group of people in our area, burning vehicles and shooting in the air. As a result of these operations, 4 public security men were injured and taken to hospital.”

An Al Jazeera correspondent quoted a security source as saying that security forces had injured four people during a protest in the northern part of the country (south of the capital, Amman), and that footage had been heard in the area.

Facing meeting invitations

Previously, the Jordanian Interior Ministry – in a statement – has been following calls to hold meetings that violate the law, which, like previous meetings, contained unacceptable expressions that discriminate against peace and the rule of law. It.

It urges Jordanians to distance themselves from such illegal and unauthorized acts and – according to the report – insist that such actions not be allowed to take place.

The interior statement was seen as a response to the resignation of the MP, Osama al-Azarma, against the backdrop of tensions between him and the presidency of parliament, which he called on the clans to unite with him.

