WhatsApp: What’s changing the app from next May 15, 2021 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | USA | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | Information

In early 2021 Share Announced a change in its privacy policies, which created suspicion and a certain panic, prompting thousands of users to relocate to applications such as Telegram or Signal. After that, the Processor Postponed the deadline for accepting the new terms until May 15. But, what happens to the application from that date? What changes will occur? Here we tell you everything.

According to Andrew 4, A portal that specializes in technology, users who do not accept WhatsApp’s new security policies They can continue to use the app Fast courier. However, there will be some limitations regarding the functionality of the application.

“If you do not accept them, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, not all features will be accessible until you accept them. For a short time, you can receive calls and notifications, but you can not read or send messages from the application. “, Indicates its use Website. You can still accept updates after May 15.

What is changing WhatsApp from May 15th. (Photo: Bexels)

WhatsApp: What is changing

You can talk to more companies on WhatsApp Communicate faster and more efficiently than by phone or email. This is completely optional. You can send messages to companies to ask questions, make purchases, and get information.

WhatsApp will provide clear information About the data you collect, share and use. Changes to the Privacy Policy will provide you with additional information on how they manage your information.

WhatsApp: What’s up

Privacy and security of your private chats with family and friends Share They do not change.

They do not change. WhatsApp does not provide your number to any company; Also, their policies prevent companies from communicating with you on WhatsApp without first getting your approval.

Your acceptance of the new Terms of Service will not extend WhatsApp’s ability to share user data with its parent company, Facebook.

Now, if you want to make a general query, you can use this to fill out the form Link.