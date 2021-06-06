Illuminarium experiences raise $ 100 million – Latest News

Illuminarium Atlanta Beltline Exterior

Illuminarium experiences, An experience entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia has raised $ 100 million in seed funds.

Eltridge invested.

Eltridge’s commitment will support the launch of its Illuminarium in Atlanta, Georgia, which will open on July 1, 2021, as well as future global locations.

CEO (Like Mars) without a little hardware, in a deep environment. The audience is completely surrounded by a large canvas, 350 feet long and 20 feet high, with laser programming, rich spatial sound (where landscape and music scores dynamically with the listener’s location), terrestrial hops, perfume and lidar interactive technologies.

These sites are located in mega cities and mega-tourist destinations around the world.

Opens July 1 in Atlanta Wilt: Safari experience The Illuminati will provide the first recreational experience in their natural habitat with some of Africa’s most exotic animals. The show takes audiences to Africa through cinematic content filmed by radical media, using custom camera sequences to provide 240 degree view (compared to the average human field of 210 degrees), their birthplace on the current majestic animal site. Habitats in South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Tanzania. By filling a safari exotic sites, visitors will be immersed in its true sounds and aromas without leaving the Atlanta Beltline.

WILD This is followed Walking at intervals, A journey through the solar system, where the public will discover what is happening on the surface of the Moon and Mars.

In the evening, the Illuminati will become a high-speed production environment, allowing guests to enjoy cocktails and prepared food in ever-changing conditions. Thanks to the projection and audio settings, guests will be invited to meet in a different setting each night of the week.

After Atlanta, the Illuminati will open in January 2022 in Area 15 in Las Vegas and in the spring of 2022 in the Winewood Arts District in Miami. Other North American locations considered are New York, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Los Angeles and Austin.

