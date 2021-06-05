Home World Venezuela proposes to create crypto bank with Russia

Venezuela proposes to create crypto bank with Russia

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
Venezuela proposes to create crypto bank with Russia

In the context of the XXIV International Economic Forum (SPEF) in St. Petersburg, Wilmer Castro Sodello, Minister of Production, Agriculture and Lands of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, held a meeting this Thursday. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia Agriculture, Grill Yerwich Levine.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Minister Soteldo stated that Venezuela intends to create a “crypto bank” and a multi-purpose bank in collaboration with a Russian financial institution.

In that sense, he explained, the aim was to train Venezuela’s human skills and manage its operations, using the experience of the Russian Bank, currently the fifth largest in the country.

Similarly, during the meeting, he pointed out that the experiences of securing the financial operations used by the Russian company have had an impact on the formation of that company’s reputation.

The XXIV International Economic Forum (SPEF) in St. Petersburg is held in St. Petersburg and features the participation of trade representatives from Asian associations in Africa, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Japan and the Southeast.

The Venezuelan delegation to the event was made up of Wilmer Castro Choteldo, eminent energy ministers for production agriculture and lands; Science and Technology, Gabriela Jimenez; And Tourism, Ali Badran, reviewed the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry through a press release.

READ  British Prime Minister Johnson held consultations with ministers on the new variant of COVID-19

You May Also Like

Ana dose Santos cruise | The woman who turned from looking for food in the trash into a wanted model | Viral | Photos | Video | Trends | Social Networks | Brazil | Stories

Ana dose Santos cruise | The woman who turned from looking for food in the trash into a wanted model | Viral | Photos | Video | Trends | Social Networks | Brazil | Stories

Cocodrilo muerde en la cabeza a un buzo y el hombre se salva de milagro (+ VIDEO)

The crocodile bites a diver in the head and miraculously saves the video

Exclusive | “Five strong feelings” erupted and the group violated the rules for dance training Chen Lingjiu recognized it! Diagnosis announced after training | Apple News | Apple Daily

واشنطن تعرض 7 ملايين دولار للقبض على زعيم (تنظيم القاعدة) ببلاد المغرب الإسلامي

Washington pays $ 7 million to capture Al Qaeda leader in Islamic Maghreb

Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Chemical tanker sinks near Sri Lanka - risk of environmental catastrophe

Chemical tanker sinks near Sri Lanka – risk of environmental catastrophe

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *