In the context of the XXIV International Economic Forum (SPEF) in St. Petersburg, Wilmer Castro Sodello, Minister of Production, Agriculture and Lands of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, held a meeting this Thursday. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia Agriculture, Grill Yerwich Levine.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Minister Soteldo stated that Venezuela intends to create a “crypto bank” and a multi-purpose bank in collaboration with a Russian financial institution.

In that sense, he explained, the aim was to train Venezuela’s human skills and manage its operations, using the experience of the Russian Bank, currently the fifth largest in the country.

Similarly, during the meeting, he pointed out that the experiences of securing the financial operations used by the Russian company have had an impact on the formation of that company’s reputation.

The XXIV International Economic Forum (SPEF) in St. Petersburg is held in St. Petersburg and features the participation of trade representatives from Asian associations in Africa, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Finland, Sweden, Japan and the Southeast.

The Venezuelan delegation to the event was made up of Wilmer Castro Choteldo, eminent energy ministers for production agriculture and lands; Science and Technology, Gabriela Jimenez; And Tourism, Ali Badran, reviewed the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry through a press release.