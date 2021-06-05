The U.S. report on possible foreign arrivals is elusive

The U.S. Navy has not ruled out the possibility that some objects may be extraterrestrial aircraft.

The document did not answer many questions. The latest official U.S. report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), U.S. The U.S. has concluded that there is no evidence of the existence of aliens without explaining the mysterious events observed by the military pilots.

U.S. He quoted government officials as explaining the findings of the report, which will be released later this month New York Times It said Thursday that it is difficult to explain most of the events seen in recent years by U.S. military pilots.

The Pentagon last year showed videos taken by U.S. Navy pilots appearing as UFOs. One of these videos is from November 2004, the other two videos are from January 2015.

After decades of secrecy, Congress last year ordered an administrator to explain to the public the activities of the Pentagon, which is responsible for studying these events, which have been handed over to the U.S. Navy.

Nothing is excluded

The Times quoted New York officials as saying that the report, which was commissioned by the Directorate of Intelligence (DNI), concluded that most of the more than 120 such incidents were not related to technologies tested by the U.S. military.

But CNN officials quoted it as saying that it was the only definitive conclusion of the document and did not explicitly reject reports that they may have been aircraft of extraterrestrial descent.

Some officials quoted the New York Times as saying that part of the report was a security secret, sparking speculation about the US government’s intelligence about the aliens’ presence.

It is hard to explain

It is difficult to explain the acceleration and ability to change direction of objects shot by pilots. According to one of the officials quoted by the newspaper, US intelligence services fear that China or Russia are testing hypersonic technologies, moving at 10 or 20 times the speed, and being highly manipulative.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had been briefed on the report. “We take any trip to our operating space seriously,” he said.

The American people’s fascination with extraterrestrials has been revived by the latest report from the most serious American television magazine, “60 Minutes,” about the forthcoming release of this report.

Former President Barack Obama, after a while, naughtily put on a diaper, during a comedy show, asked when he came to the White House if there was a secret laboratory that said, “We have extraterrestrial models and spacecraft.” “They did some research, no answer,” he said with a smile.

“What is true – here I am seriously – there are videos and pictures of objects in the sky, we do not know what they are,” he added.

Are you spying?

To encourage pilots to report these sightings without fear of being ridiculed, the military no longer refers to them as “unidentified flying objects” (UFOs) but as “unidentified aerial events”.

Its purpose is to have as many videos as possible for military and intelligence experts to analyze them and identify as many planes as possible, which the Pentagon believes is more of a spy than a visit. Little green men.