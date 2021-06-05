Home Technology 16 more cores, up to new GPU and 5 Nm process technology. The 2020 processor confirms information about future processors

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
Despite the appearance of AMD processors of the Rafael generation based on the Gen4 architecture, only by the end of next year, information about them is gradually increasing more and more.

Source shared a presentation slide allegedly pre-March 2020. As a reminder, Rafael was previously scheduled to start this year, so that’s okay.

This slide confirms the information we already know and reveals new information. Therefore, the Raison 7000 desktop processors can hold up to 105W DDP, and mobile – up to 65W. The chiplets will be manufactured using 5 nm process technology and the I / O chip will be converted to 7 nm process technology.

The number of cores does not increase. We expect two chiplets with eight cores each with 32 MB cache memory. Although Recent development This will allow you to triple the size.

Processors (on all models) integrate the Navi2 generation GPU, i.e. into the RTNA2 configuration.

It should be understood that the information is very primitive, so it does not correspond to reality somewhere. For example, the latest data suggest that the maximum DTP of desktop processors is 120W, and the APU should come under the code name Phoenix.

