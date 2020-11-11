You can hit up some snacks with Outlook this afternoon. This service now seems to be declining for many users around the world. According to Down detector, The crash started at 12:45 pm and mainly affects those in the US and Europe.

As stated in it Office Service Level Page, Microsoft services say everything is running smoothly. However, in an update released on Twitter, Microsoft says it is currently exploring issues with accessing Outlook on the web.

We are exploring the issue where users may get errors while trying to access https://t.co/ZUfyjth6sU. Additional information will be provided shortly. – Microsoft 365 status (MSFT365Status) November 10, 2020

Notably, Xbox Live is now down. Microsoft may face widespread malfunction in its services.