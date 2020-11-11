You can hit up some snacks with Outlook this afternoon. This service now seems to be declining for many users around the world. According to Down detector, The crash started at 12:45 pm and mainly affects those in the US and Europe.
As stated in it Office Service Level Page, Microsoft services say everything is running smoothly. However, in an update released on Twitter, Microsoft says it is currently exploring issues with accessing Outlook on the web.
Notably, Xbox Live is now down. Microsoft may face widespread malfunction in its services.
Update 1 (November 10) – Crash OneDrive, extended to SharePoint Online
There is Microsoft Has now been confirmed Other services, including OneDrive, SharePoint Online and Power BI, may also be affected.
Update 2 (November 10) – Crash affects consumer services
Microsoft’s latest Update This indicates that the issue only affects consumer services such as Outlook.com and OneDrive.com. SharePoint online users will be affected if they access the service as a guest with consumer login.