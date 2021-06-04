Home Economy The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into Facebook over its use of advertising data

The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into Facebook over its use of advertising data

Jun 04, 2021 0 Comments
The European Union (EU) has launched an investigation into Facebook over its use of advertising data

The European Commission suspects social networking for using advertising data Collected from its advertisers Sites, In order to compete with them.

Article written by

Published

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

The European Commission announced A statement The Internet opened an investigation against Facebook on Friday, June 4, to find out whether the Internet violated EU (EU) competition rules in the use of advertising data. Brussels wants to establish whether the group has used advertising data collected from advertisers on its sites in order for Facebook to compete with them in existing markets.

Facebook “Collects a wealth of data on the activities of users on its social network and beyond, allowing it to target specific customer groups, European Competition Commissioner Margaret Wester quoted in a press release. Let’s explore in detail whether this data gives Facebook an unfair competitive advantage, especially in the field of online advertising. “

When advertising their services on Facebook, companies that are in direct competition with the social network can also provide it with commercially valuable data. The US company can use this data to compete with the companies that provided it.

About 3 billion people use Facebook every month, and a total of nearly 7 million businesses advertise their services on Facebook, said Margaret Wester. The British Competition Commission simultaneously launched its own inquiry into the matter on Friday. Brussels and London plan to cooperate within the framework of these two independent practices.

READ  Toby Carvery and Harvester to offer deal for extra TWO weeks

You May Also Like

TikTok

Dictoc to collect biometric data from US users

G7 launches financial dynamics, completes Ireland

G7 launches financial dynamics, completes Ireland

$ 35 per month for bike sharing service in Quebec

$ 35 per month for bike sharing service in Quebec

M&ecirc;me la nuit? M&ecirc;me la nuit.

With its giant pavement network, no one can escape the Amazon

Fortune 500 has now registered 41 women as heads of companies

Fortune 500 has now registered 41 women as heads of companies

In the United States, African-American hairdressers use vaccines

In the United States, African-American hairdressers use vaccines

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *