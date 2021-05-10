About 250 protesters at the NÎMES (in pictures and videos) climate march

As they did on March 28, environmental activists took part in a climate parade in Names.

The meeting was more successful than last time (500 against 250 on Sunday 28 March), but it did not affect the good humor of the protesters. They sang and danced, but above all they demanded action for the weather. According to the organizers of the Names Parade, the climate-regression bill ” Unpack the plans of the Citizens’ Conference 1, was at the center of all requests. The purpose of the march was to send a message to the senators examining the text. Monsanto, an American company specializing in chemicals and biotechnology, was also in view of the participants in the climate parade.

Demonstrators did not hide their hostility over plans to set up a warehouse at Fornes for the American online sales company Amazon. In front of the Cardin Prefecture, activists held a meeting in front of Maison Carey for a traditional route that would be crossed by Boulevard Victor-Hugo, Boulevard des Arnes and Esplanade Charles-de-Cole to complete Avenue Futures.