Home Economy About 250 protesters at the NÎMES (in pictures and videos) climate march

About 250 protesters at the NÎMES (in pictures and videos) climate march

May 10, 2021 0 Comments
About 250 protesters at the NÎMES (in pictures and videos) climate march

As they did on March 28, environmental activists took part in a climate parade in Names.

The meeting was more successful than last time (500 against 250 on Sunday 28 March), but it did not affect the good humor of the protesters. They sang and danced, but above all they demanded action for the weather. According to the organizers of the Names Parade, the climate-regression bill ” Unpack the plans of the Citizens’ Conference 1, was at the center of all requests. The purpose of the march was to send a message to the senators examining the text. Monsanto, an American company specializing in chemicals and biotechnology, was also in view of the participants in the climate parade.

Demonstrators did not hide their hostility over plans to set up a warehouse at Fornes for the American online sales company Amazon. In front of the Cardin Prefecture, activists held a meeting in front of Maison Carey for a traditional route that would be crossed by Boulevard Victor-Hugo, Boulevard des Arnes and Esplanade Charles-de-Cole to complete Avenue Futures.

A demonstration of good mood (Photo by Norman Jordin)
Organizers planned dozens of labels (photo by Norman Jordin)
Protesters worry about the planet (Photo by Norman Jordin)

Climate parade in front of the Roman Museum (Photo by Norman Jordin)
Climate parade in front of the Names Stadium (photo by Norman Jordin)
Demonstration ends in front of prefecture (photo by Norman Jordin)

READ  Stock futures open flat as S&P 500 struggles to achieve February record large

You May Also Like

Canadian companies offer discounts and payments to their vaccinated customers

Canadian companies offer discounts and payments to their vaccinated customers

French, they have developed an ultra-precise ultrasound machine and are finalists for the European Inventor Prize

French, they have developed an ultra-precise ultrasound machine and are finalists for the European Inventor Prize

Dans le secret des laboratoires de Moderna

In the Secret of Moderna Labs – Le Journal to Weekend

Quebec Inc.'s eye: Best profit for CGI's top five executives

Quebec Inc.’s eye: Best profit for CGI’s top five executives

Starbucks on the verge of leaving Facebook?

Starbucks on the verge of leaving Facebook?

Google will also force Android apps to tell you what your data is doing.

Google will also force Android apps to tell you what your data is doing.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *