Qualcomm SM8450, the successor to the Snapdragon 888, has specifications disclosed online; 4nm architecture processor

A big leak is coming from the popular rumor of the weekend Evan Plus He claims to have got his hands on a list of related profiles Qualcomm SM8540, The future primary processor will be introduced in phones in 2022. We have found that this is the successor of Snapdragon 888, and considering the improvements mentioned here, we are talking about a Snapdragon 900 Than about Snapdragon 888+ As far as I know it will be an overclocked chipset for SD888.

That is the first detail revealed here The SM8450 is based on the 4nm process It also brings the Snapdragon X65 5G RF modem. It supports Adreno 730 GPU, Spectra 680 ISP and Qualcomm Acoustic WCD9380 / WCD9385 audio codec. It brings the Cryo 780 cores based on ARM Cortex V9 technology, and we also find that quad-channel LPDTR5 RAM support is provided here.

Qualcomm SM8540 processor comes with Adreno 665 video processing unit and Adreno 1195 display processing unit. We also know that Qualcomm Fast Connect 6900 chip is responsible for Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E. The only information that has been revealed is that if the Qualcomm launch schedule is repeated, we should see this processor announced at the Qualcomm Technology Summit in Hawaii in December.

Expect this Snapdragon 900 to come on the Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10/10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi12 and other flagships of 2022.