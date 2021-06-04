Mozilla Firefox updated

The browser Mozilla Firefox comes with a completely new design to streamline your web sessions without forgetting privacy.

Mozilla claims to have analyzed 17 billion user clicks to find out which sections of the browser they use the most to access their favorite websites. Research shows that tabs (43% of all clicks), search bar (33%) and bookmarks (5%) are by far the most visited sections of the browser. Mozilla also concluded that there are still significant cultural differences between how Internet users around the world use their browsers. You can read more about it here In this blog post, We limit ourselves to the new design of Mozilla Firefox.

The new design focuses on those areas that receive the most clicks, streamlining them for a smoother browsing session. “We live in a hectic time. In all of that excitement, let the browser be a software that people can trust and relax,” the company writes on the blog. Many changes such as faster loading times are invisible, but visually more streamlined and modern after the Firefox update. These are the most notable innovations in Mozilla Firefox.

Mozilla Firefox: What’s New?

1. Faster navigation

The search bar is a GPS guide that guides you over the Internet. It takes no more than typing a URL and pressing the Enter key to go to a website. Firefox adds a few more little things to make the search bar even faster. Place your cursor in the search bar and you will get a list of the most visited web pages. You can specify whether you want to integrate a new search function in Firefox or use another search engine such as Tuck Tuck Go. Privacy shield warns about cookie trackers when you browse a website.

2. Sober menu

குறைவே நிறைவு; This is the logic that Mozla used when redesigning menus for systems. Removed unnecessary visual elements to make menus clear. This way you will find what you are looking for fast.

3. More modern tabs

Firefox found that tabs are frequently used by the average Internet user. On average, four tabs are opened during a browsing session. So Firefox manipulated the tabs to make them clearer. If you open a video on YouTube, Firefox will show it in the tab menu when you are on another page. Automation of the next video will also be blocked until you click the tab.

4. Less announcements

Nothing to worry about other than being overloaded with announcements. You already have the option to disable multi-page pop-ups in Firefox, but some notifications are unavoidable. Think about joining an online zoom or Google Meet meeting to indicate which camera and microphone you are going to use. For that you will get two pop-up menus, now only one.

Image Credit: Mozilla

These findings apply to all Firefox compatible sites. Separate changes will be made to the iOS version to further adapt the browser to the design of the operating system Apple.

Get started with the new design of Firefox

The new design is available today for desktop and mobile. Navigate to your browser settings via the hamburger menu. Here you can download the latest Firefox 89 update. Restart the browser and install the new Firefox. After installing the update, you can give your browser a new color theme. Do you choose the darker mode, or could there be a little more color to it? You can definitely change this forever Add-ons and theme menu. What do you think about the new design? Let us know in the comments.