Japan to discharge sewage from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea | Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Apr 13, 2021 0 Comments
Japan discharges millions of tons of wastewater from Tokyo Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The move comes despite strong opposition from neighbors and fishermen. The project has been under discussion for many years. The government says there is no danger of water flowing into the sea. The government says the water has been purified by removing radioactive particles. China has accused Japan of being irresponsible.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has approved the water flow. The company says Fukushima is doing the same as water coming from nuclear power plants in other parts of the world. He said at a cabinet meeting chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suka that the floodwaters were part of the commissioning process. The Prime Minister said the water would be filtered only after ensuring safety.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was damaged by the 2011 tsunami. 1.25 million tons of water was stored at the plant. The water used to cool the nuclear power plant, including rainwater and groundwater, is filtered. This project took several decades to complete. Local fishermen came out against the water flow. After the tsunami, Fukushima’s hopes for fish resources were restored over the years. The fishermen also said that water could not reach the sea without the support of the fishermen.

