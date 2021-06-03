Home World Washington pays $ 7 million to capture Al Qaeda leader in Islamic Maghreb

Washington pays $ 7 million to capture Al Qaeda leader in Islamic Maghreb

Jun 03, 2021 0 Comments
واشنطن تعرض 7 ملايين دولار للقبض على زعيم (تنظيم القاعدة) ببلاد المغرب الإسلامي

Ramallah – Tunya Al Wadan
The United States has announced a $ 7 million financial reward for any information that could lead to the location of Abu Obeda Youssef al-Anabi, the leader of the Islamic Maghreb (Al Qaeda).

The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the wanted Algerian nationalist, known as Yasid Mubarak, became head of the organization in November 2020, succeeding his comrade Abdelmalek Truktel, who was ousted by the French army in northern Mali in June 2020, as announced. France 24 website.

The U.S. State Department continued: “We encourage anyone with information about Abu Ubaida Youssef al-Annabi (signal), (telegram) or (WhatsApp) (…) to send text messages for the rewards of justice. Communications and information will be strictly confidential.”

Annabi was “the head of the Senate (Al Qaeda organization) in the Islamic Maghreb, and served on the organization’s Shura Council, and also served as Al Qaeda’s first media official in the Islamic language,” the ministry said in a statement.

The same report points out that the wanted person has been listed on the United States’ list of global terrorists since September 2015 and on the United Nations embargo list since February 2016.

Moreover, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has gained the allegiance of several jihadi groups active in the Sahel region, which have joined the “National Support of Islam and Muslims” group since 2017.

READ  News | The House of Commons approved the important deal with 521 votes! Now ...

You May Also Like

Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Chemical tanker sinks near Sri Lanka - risk of environmental catastrophe

Chemical tanker sinks near Sri Lanka – risk of environmental catastrophe

A warship sinks off the coast of Iran

A warship sinks off the coast of Iran

Researchers: It is important to take the Covit-19 vaccine seriously

Researchers: It is important to take the Covit-19 vaccine seriously

Germany begins testing with a base income of 200 1,200 per month | Money

Germany begins testing with a base income of 200 1,200 per month | Money

A 7-year-old boy in Florida swims for an hour to help his father and sister who are stranded in a river

A 7-year-old boy in Florida swims for an hour to help his father and sister who are stranded in a river

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *