Home Technology New Address of Eight Districts – South Kursim Area

New Address of Eight Districts – South Kursim Area

Jun 03, 2021 0 Comments
New Address of Eight Districts - South Kursim Area

In turn, Latvijas Pasts will continue to deliver products in accordance with the currently valid address code areas – no changes are planned for them.

With administrative-territorial reform, Latvijas Basts calls on all users of the postal service – natural and legal persons – to look into the proper registration of addresses if their respective districts change their name during the reform.

“It helps to process the most accurate address registration items quickly without delaying the overall mail transfer process,” said Kundeka Varba, head of external communications management at Latvijas Pasts.

“To make it easier to practice, it is desirable to introduce a new address record or a new name for the district already,” G. said. Warba points out.

After the reform, Latvijas Fast staff will have to focus more on sorting items. The company encourages customers to make appropriate changes to recipients’ address records, including online store profiles, so mail can be processed more quickly and accurately. Residents of new districts should also keep in mind the correct record when subscribing to magazines.

The names of cities and parishes, the code-address inputs will not change after the reform. For example In the future, the district of South Kursim will have to be written instead of the district of Brigule, but the church, house name and postal code will not change.

“In the future it will be important for the smallest units of address – city, parish and index – to be accurately indicated,” G. said. Warba insists.

When referring to the item’s address, Latvijas Pasts reminds you to include the following information: Address name / surname or law firm name, street, house and apartment number or house name, city / parish, county, zip code.

READ  Natural gas is losing ground, and the government will recommend increasing exports

After the 2021 municipal election, there will be 43 municipalities instead of the current 119.

You May Also Like

Will C-3 PO, R2-D2 or Iron Man robots ever really exist?

Will C-3 PO, R2-D2 or Iron Man robots ever really exist?

The Hubble Telescope noticed this on your birthday

The Hubble Telescope noticed this on your birthday

Truco oculto de WhatsApp: mira las imágenes antes de entrar en la app

Take a look at the pictures before entering the app

De Alessio case: A lawyer asked for the dismissal of a key piece of evidence that could have been in favor of most of the accused

De Alessio case: A lawyer asked for the dismissal of a key piece of evidence that could have been in favor of most of the accused

Amazon: The spectacular change is coming quietly

Amazon: The spectacular change is coming quietly

alexametrics

Today Google Photos is starting to pay for, with only 15GB of free storage

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *