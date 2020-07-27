Batman: Arkham City’s life time gross sales reportedly major 12m and generated additional than $600 million

Batman: Arkham City's lifetime sales reportedly top 12m and generated more than $600 million

Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Town bought 12.5 million copies and generated over $600 million (£469 million), in accordance to the LinkedIn profile of a Warner Bros.’ personnel.

As noticed by our close friends at Computer system Gamer, the eagle-eyed Twitter consumer @bogorad222 noticed the stats not on a push release but on the LinkedIn profile of a previous world wide franchise marketing and advertising manager who worked for the publisher at the time.

