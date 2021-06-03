Kevin Spacey, accused of sexual harassment, returns to cinema in a film set in Turin

After allegations of sexual harassment, Kevin Spacey is back on screen from 2018 and resumes filming for director Franco Nero’s film. “The man who attracted God “, in which the person refers to a detective.

The production announced that American actor Kevin Spacey, whose life was shattered in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment in the United States, kicked off a shoot in Turin (northern Italy) on Wednesday and returns to the cinema.

The two-time Oscar-winning comedian will play a supporting role in a film directed by Italian director Franco Nero, according to a press release. “Big Return to Cinema” De Kevin Spacey.

The title of the film The man who designed God (God-drawn man) tells the story of a lonely and blind old man who has the gift of drawing a portrait of anyone who hears his voice. His secret is making him famous by a TV show during the day, and provoking jealousy like a false accusation of pedophilia emanating from one of his students.

Kevin Spacey will play a detective investigating the case. “Ready to do anything to increase its stigma”, Explains the summary of the film. The film has a budget of 1.5 million euros, according to production AFP.

The wave of allegations that Kevin Spacey was laid off at the end of 2017 was similar to the emergence of the #MeToo movement born out of the Harvey Weinstein affair. Removed from series House of cards In it he starred, where he played a dishonest politician who was also wiped out from the Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World. His last appearance in cinema was in 2018, when the film was released. Billionaire Boys Club.

Charges of indecent assault and sexual assault were dropped in July 2019 against the actor in the US state of Massachusetts.