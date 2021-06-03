Home World Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Germany has closed its airspace for flights from Russia

Jun 03, 2021 0 Comments
German officials say they will stop accepting flights from Russian airlines following Moscow’s failure to renew flights to German carrier Lufthansa in a timely manner.

On June 2, the Federal Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the Russian Air Force had not extended ownership of Lufthansa aircraft until June, when flights from Germany scheduled to depart in the morning were canceled.

According to the Ministry, the Federal Aviation Administration of Germany will not grant additional clearances for Russian flights to Germany, while the Russian side is considering a decision on Lufthansa.

As a result, Russian airlines Aeroflot and S7 did not take off on June 2.

The German Ministry of Transport and the German Embassy in Moscow are currently in close contact with Russian aviation officials. There has been no comment so far from Russian officials.

Berlin claims that Russia “unilaterally” suspended bilateral air service agreements between the two countries in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Since then, flights have been operated by countries on a monthly basis.

