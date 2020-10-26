Trump complains about media coverage of the epidemic

Donald Trump has gone after the media for continuing to broadcast the corona virus epidemic, saying it should be “an election law violation.”

“We’re going around the corner. You know, they only want to talk about COVID,” Mr. Trump He pointed to the media pen behind his supporters at a rally in Pennsylvania today.

“By the way, on November 4th, you won’t hear much about it. ‘Covid, Covid Covid. Covid! Let’s talk about COVID today.’ All over Europe, well, Europe Spike. They don’t talk about it.

“No, we’re around the turn. Vaccines are coming out very soon, many years before planning.”

If you are thinking, Yes we are closed Cases are on the rise across Europe, so are the president’s least favorite American media, Etc. CNN and His hometown newspaper, The New York Times.

The day after the November 4 election. Mr Trump suggested that the media stop covering the epidemic at a moment when it no longer has any effect on his chances of re-election.

Mr Trump echoed the same words in a series of tweets, adding a line to his usual argument. Cases are only increasing across the United States because it is so testing.

“We have made tremendous progress with the China virus, but fake news refuses to talk about it close to the election,” he said.

“In order to change our early election numbers, COVID, COVID, COVID, are being used in total aggregation by them. Elections must be in violation of the law!

“Cases because we are trial, trial, trial. A fake media conspiracy.

“Many young people are recovering very fast, 99.9 percent. The corruption media conspiracy is on the rise all the time. On November 4, the topic will change completely.

“Fake media rides COVID, COVID, COVID, all the way to the polls. Losers!”

As you might think I am making these quotes, the questionable tweets are here.

This is a continuation of the relatively new rhetoric that Mr. Trump first attempted at two rallies last week.

“Aren’t they (Americans) getting tired of the epidemic? Get tired of the epidemic, ”he said in Arizona on October 19.

“You’re CNN,” he said. That’s all they hide. ‘COVID, COVID, Infection, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.’ Do you know why? They try to talk everyone out of voting. People don’t buy it on CNN, you dumb bastards. They didn’t buy it.

“It simply came to our notice then. I see this guy, he has ugly ratings. Fredo. Did you know Fredo? He’s got horrible ratings, and he talks about the epidemic.

“It simply came to our notice then. Did you know? I do not know. He said he has it. I had no idea he had it. He went to the basement. This is the only time his ratings have increased. ”

For those of you unfamiliar with the president’s nicknames, he was talking about one of the network’s evening guests, Chris Cuomo, Caught the virus in March and aired from home for a few weeks after he recovered.

“The epidemic is going around the corner. They hate it when I say that, ”Mr Trump said in North Carolina on October 21.

“You put this MSDNC and fake news on CNN because they want to scare the hell out of everyone.”

To diligently explain another nickname here, MSDNC was a specification for MSNBC, but was replaced with a couple of letters. TNC Democratic National Committee.

“You have more testing, more opportunities. ‘There are cases,’ they say. Yes, the test is over, “the president continued.

“We have more trials than India, China, and almost all countries. You could say this is absurd. At the same time, we did a good job, but it shows a lot of events.

“We did a great job. Normal life will resume completely, and next year will be the biggest economic year in our country’s history. That’s where we’re going.

“This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery or a biden steep depression, and that’s what you’re going to get. This is in between a Trump boom or a biden lock. He wants to lock you up. “

Let me give you one more example this time from the rally on October 25th.

“It simply came to our notice then. Turn on the TV, ‘COVID, COVID. Covid, Covid, Covid. ‘One plane went down, 500 people died, and they didn’t talk about it,’ Mr Trump told another crowd in North Carolina.

“’Govid, Govid, Govid, Govid. By the way, you will no longer hear about this on November 4th. ‘Govit! Covid! Please do not go and vote, Govt. ‘”

According to the record, there was no plane crash for the media to talk about. If Mr. Trump, imaginatively, says that the media is not going to talk about a plane crash, it is enough if it happens.

The United States repeatedly broke its record for the newest corona virus infection on the same day last week, passing 85,000 cases on Friday.

Virus Killed 225,000 Americans, According to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 40,000 people are currently hospitalized.

In its latest snapshot Across the country, Govt Exit Strategy Classes states that 33 states have “uncontrolled distribution” and that there is an increase in 14 cases.

Two of the 50 states are heading in the right direction.

Nationally, the rate of corona virus tests giving positive results has risen to more than 6 percent, and that number is in even higher double digits in some of the worst-affected states.

During the presidential debate last weekend, Mr Trump again told Americans he was “turning around” and stressed that the rise of epidemics would soon be over.

“You know, the model was expected to kill 2.2 million people,” Mr Trump said.

He mentions A study published by British academics In March, it predicted what would happen if governments and citizens did nothing to reduce the spread of the virus. This is not an expectation in a bad situation.

“It simply came to our notice then. You see spikes in Europe and many other countries, ”Trump continued.

“There was a big spike in Texas. Gone now. There was a huge spike in Arizona. Gone now. There are some spikes and ups and downs elsewhere that will soon be gone.

“We have a vaccine. It’s ready. It’s to be announced in weeks. It’s going to be given.

“We’m going around the corner. We’m going around the corner. It’s gone.”