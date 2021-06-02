Take a look at the pictures before entering the app

It doesn’t matter how many times you look at the settings Share: No function Look at the pictures before opening the dialog. Sometimes someone will send you audio, picture or video and you do not want to enter the conversation to see it. Today we show you the best WhatsApp Hidden Trick This will allow you to learn this multimedia content without having to open and exit the app Double blue tick Seen. This is an incredibly simple thing that any user can do.

How to view WhatsApp pictures or videos without opening the app

Everyone has received a picture or video from a contact at some point, and they do not want to enter to leave a trail of viewing. If you have an Android mobile you need to know that it is possible Watch that picture or video without the other person getting the double blue WhatsApp tick. This is very simple and it is a hidden trick known to a few.

Important for everything Files called WhatsApp Stored on device. There is one on WhatsApp Own folder In it it stores everything and divides it into different sub-folders. If you receive an image from a contact, it will first go to that folder so that when you open the dialog, it will be ready. You can if you visit that folder before opening WhatsApp See the full picture without entering into the dialog. How to do it:

Open the ‘Files’ app on your Android mobile Find folder ‘com.whatsapp‘(May be in’ Android ‘folder) Enter folder ‘Media‘ ‘WhatsApp ImagesOr ‘WhatsApp Video’ Search for the last photo or video you see

When you watch a picture or video, you’ve left the folder and no one else knows if you’ve connected to WhatsApp or entered the conversation. This can be very useful if you want to see the received content without setting the double blue tick or ‘online’ message alarms that WhatsApp displays.

How To Listen To WhatsApp Voice Notes Without Logging In

In the same way you can see videos and photos You can do it with voice tips Or audios that your friends send you. These audios were previously stored in a folder ‘WhatsApp Voice Notes‘And you can enter before listening to the conversation.

You must select an audio player application, that is: You can listen to your friends’ audios without knowing what you already did. Additionally, once you find the folder, you can access it directly to keep this trick even simpler and it only takes a few seconds to do so.

Each manufacturer may have minor differences whatsapp folder Or the name of the file manager application. The principle is the same: open the file manager and search for the ‘com.whatsapp’ folder, then go to the subfolders for different types of multimedia content.

You know, you know this? WhatsApp Hidden Trick View pictures and audio before entering into conversations?