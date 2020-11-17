Leonid meteor shower November 17, 18 | Everything you need to know

The time between midnight and dawn from November 17th to November 18th is most appropriate to see the Leonid meteor shower. The Leonid meteor shower meteorite is more visible in the northern hemisphere, so it is visible even to the naked eye in India.

Leonid is called because of its appearance – Leo galaxy – Leonid meteor shower reveals its annual appearance from November 6 to November 30 this year. Leonids is believed to have originated from the Temple-Dutt comet, which took 33 years to complete a revolution around the sun.

Leonid meteor showers are visible across India during peak hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. At the peak of the Leonid meteor shower 10-15 meteors are seen every hour, Print report. While such meteor showers are best seen in less polluted conditions, cloudless and moonless lights also contribute to better vision.

A meteor shower occurs when cosmic debris, often the remains of comets, pass through the Earth to complete its journey around the Sun. These meteorites are the result of a path of rocks and ice caused by massive particles known to us as comets.

Leonid meteor showers include ‘fireballs’ that last longer than average meteorites, According to a CNN report. Most meteor showers get their names after they appear from a galaxy. It is believed that the people we are going to witness are from the constellation of Leo, which is a group of stars that form the lion’s mane, which are called Leonites.